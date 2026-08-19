Kenley Jansen News: Blows fifth save

Jansen (3-5) blew the save and took the loss Wednesday, giving up two runs on two hits in two-thirds of an inning as the Tigers fell 4-3 to the Pirates. He struck out one.

Charged with protecting a 3-2 lead in the ninth inning, Jansen instead served up solo homers to Rafael Flores and Brandon Lowe to get saddled with his fifth blown save of the season. It's the first time since May 2 of last season that Jansen's been taken deep multiple times in the same appearance, and through 34.1 innings in 2026 he's now served up seven homers, giving him career-worst marks in HR/9 (1.83) and ERA (4.19).