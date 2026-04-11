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Kenley Jansen News: Collects second save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Jansen struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Friday to record his second save of the season in a 2-0 win over the Marlins.

The veteran closer continued a solid start to his Detroit tenure. Friday's appearance marked the first time this season that Jansen actually relied on his defense for outs, and through 2.2 innings he's posted a 3.38 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 6:1 K:BB while converting two of three save chances.

Kenley Jansen
Detroit Tigers
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