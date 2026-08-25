Kenley Jansen headshot

Kenley Jansen News: Converts 17th save Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

Jansen pitched a scoreless inning of relief with a strikeout to record the save in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Rays.

After allowing two earned runs and blowing the save his last time out Wednesday, Jansen bounced back with a much better performance to secure his 17th save of the season in 22 chances. The active MLB saves leader hasn't been as sharp this year as he has been in the past, and his current 4.08 ERA would be a new career worst, but Jansen is still locked in as Detroit's closer due to his impressive track record across 17 seasons in the majors.

Kenley Jansen
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kenley Jansen See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kenley Jansen See More
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
Yesterday
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
8 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
11 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
18 days ago
Closer Carousel: Trade Deadline Part 2
MLB
Closer Carousel: Trade Deadline Part 2
Author Image
Erik Halterman
21 days ago