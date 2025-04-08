Kenley Jansen News: Escapes with save

Jansen allowed two hits in a scoreless inning during Tuesday's win against the Rays. He struck out two and earned a save.

Jansen recorded three straight outs to close up the 4-3 win after the Rays put runners on second and third to start the ninth inning. It was his third save of the year and first since March 30. Jansen tossed 15 of 20 pitches for strikes and generated five whiffs. He's thrown five straight scoreless innings to begin the 2025 season.