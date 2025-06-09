Menu
Kenley Jansen News: Gets last out for save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 9, 2025

Jansen retired the only batter he faced to earn the save in Monday's 7-4 win over the Athletics.

Shaun Anderson allowed two runs in a non-save situation in the ninth inning, prompting Jansen's entry. Jansen was tidy, getting a groundout from Luis Urias on three pitches to end the game. Jansen has earned three saves over the last four days and has allowed one run over 4.1 innings across his five appearances in June. He's now at a 4.57 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 19:9 K:BB while earning 15 saves over 21.2 innings this season.

Kenley Jansen
Los Angeles Angels
