Kenley Jansen News: Grabs fourth save
Jansen earned the save in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Angels, allowing one hit while striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning.
Jansen worked around a one-out single to improve to 4-for-4 in save chances this year. It's been a nice start to the season for the 37-year-old closer -- Jansen has delivered six scoreless innings, allowing four hits and two walks while striking out seven in that span.
