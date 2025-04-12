Kenley Jansen News: Grabs fourth save

Jansen earned the save in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Angels, allowing one hit while striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning.

Jansen worked around a one-out single to improve to 4-for-4 in save chances this year. It's been a nice start to the season for the 37-year-old closer -- Jansen has delivered six scoreless innings, allowing four hits and two walks while striking out seven in that span.