Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kenley Jansen headshot

Kenley Jansen News: Locks down first save with Halos

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2025

Jansen walked one and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning Saturday to record his first save of the season in a 1-0 win over the White Sox.

The veteran closer fired 11 of 19 pitches for strikes as he picked up his first save as an Angel. Jansen topped out at 94.9 mph with his cutter Saturday, but weak contact rather than elite velocity has always been his calling card. Jansen needs 30 more saves to tie Hall of Famer Lee Smith for third on the all-time list with 478, but it's a mark he hasn't reached in a season since 2022.

Kenley Jansen
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now