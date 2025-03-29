Kenley Jansen News: Locks down first save with Halos

Jansen walked one and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning Saturday to record his first save of the season in a 1-0 win over the White Sox.

The veteran closer fired 11 of 19 pitches for strikes as he picked up his first save as an Angel. Jansen topped out at 94.9 mph with his cutter Saturday, but weak contact rather than elite velocity has always been his calling card. Jansen needs 30 more saves to tie Hall of Famer Lee Smith for third on the all-time list with 478, but it's a mark he hasn't reached in a season since 2022.