Kenley Jansen News: Locks down sixth save

Published on April 24, 2025

Jansen secured the save in Thursday's 4-3 win over Pittsburgh after allowing one hit in a scoreless ninth inning. He struck out one.

Jansen poured in 14 of his 18 pitches for strikes, and he got Oneil Cruz to line out to end the game while the possible tying run was on first base. The 37-year-old right-hander has looked very sharp in the early going, giving up just five hits and two walks with eight punchouts while converting each of his six save chances over eight shutout innings to open the campaign. With Ben Joyce (shoulder) also on the injured list, Jansen is locked into the closer's role for the Angels at the moment.

