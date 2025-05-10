Kenley Jansen News: Makes appearance in loss

Jansen allowed one hit in a scoreless two-thirds of an inning in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Orioles. He did not record a strikeout or a walk.

Jansen entered in the top of the ninth with the Angels facing a three-run deficit and got some work in after battling an illness earlier this week. This was his first appearance since May 3. With his ailment seemingly in the rearview mirror, Jansen should soon add to his total of 454 career saves (fourth all time).