Kenley Jansen News: Nails down 16th save
Jansen struck out two in a clean ninth inning to notch the save Monday against the Pirates.
Jansen made quick work of the Pittsburgh bats, dropping seven of his eight pitches into the strike zone Monday. The veteran right-hander is eight saves away from joining the prestigious 500-save club, so he's firmly within striking distance to accomplish that feat in 2026 if he stays healthy the rest of the way. Jansen, who last blew a save May 24 in Baltimore, has a 3.74 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 39:20 K:BB with 16 saves (20 chances) over 33.2 innings.
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