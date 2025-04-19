Kenley Jansen News: Notches fifth save

Jansen worked a perfect ninth inning Friday to record his fifth save of the season in a 2-0 win over the Giants. He didn't walk or strike out a batter.

Three flyball outs got the job done for Jansen, who has begun the season going 5-for-5 in converting save chances and has yet to give up a run in seven innings. While he could be a candidate to get flipped at the trade deadline if the Angels fall out of contention, that hasn't been a concern in the early going -- the Halos sit second in the AL West with a 10-9 record.