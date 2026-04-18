Kenley Jansen News: Picks up save against old team
Jansen earned the save in the Tigers' 4-1 win over the Red Sox on Saturday, allowing one hit in a scoreless ninth inning.
Jansen gave up a single to Willson Contreras but needed just nine pitches to record the next three outs, earning the save against the team he suited up for in 2023 and 2024. Jansen has converted five of six save opportunities this season (including four straight) and has a 1.59 ERA and 0.88 WHIP over 5.2 innings.
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