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Kenley Jansen News: Picks up save vs. former team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 19, 2026 at 11:11am

Jansen earned the save in the Tigers' 4-1 win over the Red Sox on Saturday, allowing one hit with no strikeouts or walks in a scoreless ninth inning.

Jansen gave up a single to Willson Contreras but needed just nine pitches to record the next three outs, earning the save against the team he suited up for in 2023 and 2024. Jansen has converted five of six save opportunities this season (including four straight) and has a 1.59 ERA and 0.88 WHIP over 5.2 innings.

Kenley Jansen
Detroit Tigers
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