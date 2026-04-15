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Kenley Jansen News: Records another save Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Jansen worked around a hit to toss a scoreless inning of relief and earn the save in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Royals. He struck out one.

Jansen recorded his second save in as many days, and he now has four this year in five opportunities. The veteran righty also has a strong 1.93 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and seven strikeouts across 4.2 innings so far. Jansen appears to be settling in with his new team, and the 38-year-old should remain a reliable fantasy option the rest of the way as long as he remains healthy in his 17th MLB season.

Kenley Jansen
Detroit Tigers
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