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Kenley Jansen News: Records first 2026 win Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

Jansen (1-2) pitched a scoreless ninth inning with two strikeouts and earned the win in Friday's 3-2 victory over the Blue Jays,

Jansen was effective in the top of the ninth inning for the Tigers and then earned the win when the team scored in the bottom of the frame. After a few rough outings at the end of April, the veteran reliever has now strung together four straight scoreless appearances with eight strikeouts to begin May. Jansen appears to be reestablishing himself as a reliable end-game option in Detroit.

Kenley Jansen
Detroit Tigers
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