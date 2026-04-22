Kenley Jansen News: Secures save despite shaky outing

Jansen worked around a hit and two walks to pitch a scoreless inning of relief and secure the save in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Brewers. He struck out one.

Jansen was probably lucky to have a three-run lead, as he got some traffic on the bases in the ninth inning, but he ultimately shut things down for his sixth save of the year in seven chances. The veteran reliever has a sparkling 1.35 ERA and has struck out eight batters across 6.2 innings so far. Even at the age of 38, Jansen continues to look like an effective MLB closer, and the Tigers seem comfortable with him in that role moving forward.