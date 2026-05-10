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Kenley Jansen News: Secures seventh save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Jansen picked up the save in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Royals. He allowed no hits or walks while striking out two over a perfect inning.

Jansen entered with a three-run cushion and made quick work of the Royals, retiring the side in order to secure his seventh save of the season. Sunday marked the 38-year-old's first save since April 22, his first multi-strikeout outing since March 27 and just his second appearance of May. Overall, the right-hander has been up and down in 2026, posting a 4.82 ERA and 1.39 WHIP with a 12:5 K:BB across 9.1 innings.

Kenley Jansen
Detroit Tigers
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