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Kenley Jansen News: Secures third save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 14, 2026 at 6:27pm

Jansen worked around a hit to toss a scoreless inning of relief and earn the save in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Royals.

After securing just one save through the first 13 games of the season, Jansen now has two in Detroit's last four contests. The lack of opportunities overall has limited the veteran to only 3.2 innings so far out of the bullpen, though he's looked sharp in the small sample with a 2.45 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and six strikeouts. The Tigers figure to pick up the pace, and Jansen would stand to benefit as the team's unquestioned closer.

Kenley Jansen
Detroit Tigers
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