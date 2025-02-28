Kenley Jansen News: Set for spring debut Saturday

Jansen (shoulder) will make his spring debut Saturday against the Athletics, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports

Jansen ended the 2024 season on the shelf with shoulder inflammation, but it wasn't expected to be an issue that lingered into this year. He signed a one-year, $10 million deal with the Angels this offseason and should open the year in the closer role, with Ben Joyce learning from him. Jansen is 32 saves away from moving ahead of Lee Smith for third all time in career saves.