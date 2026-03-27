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Kenley Jansen News: Strikes out side for save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Jansen struck out three batters in a perfect inning to earn the save in Friday's 5-2 win over the Padres.

The Tigers earned the lead with an eighth-inning rally, and Jansen did his job in the ninth, throwing 10 of 11 pitches for strikes. Jansen did well on a bad Angels team last year, racking up 29 saves while pitching to a 2.59 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 57:19 K:BB over 59 innings. Jansen doesn't have the elite strikeout numbers he used to, but he's still capable of closing, and he should get plenty of opportunities with a Detroit team that will challenge for the top spot in the AL Central. Will Vest and Kyle Finnegan are veteran options to step into the ninth inning if necessary, but Jansen figures to get the majority of the save chances as long as his performance is good.

Kenley Jansen
Detroit Tigers
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