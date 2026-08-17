Kent Emanuel News: Added to roster for spot start

The Reds selected Emanuel's contract from Triple-A Louisville on Monday.

Emanuel was pitching in independent ball a couple weeks ago when the Reds signed him to a minor-league contract. He struck out eight over six innings of one-run ball in his lone start with Louisville, and the 34-year-old southpaw will now join the Reds to make a start in the first game of Monday's doubleheader against the Cardinals. The start is the first of Emanuel's big-league career, after his first 22 appearances in the majors came in relief.