Kent Emanuel News: DFA'd after spot start
The Reds designated Emanuel for assignment Monday.
Emanuel started the first game of Monday's doubleheader versus the Cardinals and did his job in holding them to two runs over five innings. He look a tough-luck loss, however, and will now exit the 26-man and 40-man rosters. There's a good chance Emanuel clears waivers, though he would have the ability to elect free agency at that point since he's been outrighted previously.
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