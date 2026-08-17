Kent Emanuel headshot

Kent Emanuel News: DFA'd after spot start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

The Reds designated Emanuel for assignment Monday.

Emanuel started the first game of Monday's doubleheader versus the Cardinals and did his job in holding them to two runs over five innings. He look a tough-luck loss, however, and will now exit the 26-man and 40-man rosters. There's a good chance Emanuel clears waivers, though he would have the ability to elect free agency at that point since he's been outrighted previously.

Kent Emanuel
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kent Emanuel See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kent Emanuel See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Tick Tock
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Tick Tock
Author Image
Todd Zola
June 10, 2023
Closer Encounters: Pen Woes in Philly & Boston
MLB
Closer Encounters: Pen Woes in Philly & Boston
Author Image
Ryan Rufe
May 19, 2022
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Wheeling and Dealing
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Wheeling and Dealing
Author Image
Todd Zola
May 15, 2021
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
April 25, 2021
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Don't Walk This Way
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Don't Walk This Way
Author Image
Todd Zola
April 24, 2021