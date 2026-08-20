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Kent Emanuel News: Staying in organization

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

The Reds outrighted Emanuel to Triple-A Louisville on Thursday.

Emanuel was removed from the Reds' 40-man roster immediately following a spot start earlier this week against the Cardinals. The lefty has gone unclaimed on waivers and accepted an outright assignment to Louisville, where he will provide rotation depth.

Kent Emanuel
Cincinnati Reds
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