Kent Emanuel News: Staying in organization
The Reds outrighted Emanuel to Triple-A Louisville on Thursday.
Emanuel was removed from the Reds' 40-man roster immediately following a spot start earlier this week against the Cardinals. The lefty has gone unclaimed on waivers and accepted an outright assignment to Louisville, where he will provide rotation depth.
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