Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kenta Maeda headshot

Kenta Maeda News: Designated for assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 1, 2025 at 3:15pm

The Tigers designated Maeda for assignment Thursday, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

A move to the bullpen hasn't helped Maeda so far this year, as he's given up seven earned runs in just eight innings. His numbers indicate further regression from the 6.09 ERA and 1.38 WHIP he finished with last season, and his time with the big-league club has officially come to an end. The 37-year-old righty is owed $10 million this in 2025, so he'll almost certainly pass through waivers unclaimed.

Kenta Maeda
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now