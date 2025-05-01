Kenta Maeda News: Designated for assignment

The Tigers designated Maeda for assignment Thursday, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

A move to the bullpen hasn't helped Maeda so far this year, as he's given up seven earned runs in just eight innings. His numbers indicate further regression from the 6.09 ERA and 1.38 WHIP he finished with last season, and his time with the big-league club has officially come to an end. The 37-year-old righty is owed $10 million this in 2025, so he'll almost certainly pass through waivers unclaimed.