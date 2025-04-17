Keone Kela News: Inks MiLB deal with White Sox

Kela signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Wednesday.

Kela has been assigned to the Arizona complex as he builds up his arm. He last pitched in the Mexican winter league and hasn't pitched in the majors since appearing in 12 regular-season games for the Padres in 2021, when he registered a 5.06 ERA and 13:3 K:BB across 10.2 innings of relief. Kela just turned 32 years old on Wednesday.