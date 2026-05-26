Kerry Carpenter Injury: Could face live pitching Wednesday
Carpenter (shoulder) could be cleared to take live batting practice Wednesday, MLB.com reports.
Carpenter was able to shag flyballs and take some swings in the batting cage Tuesday as part of his return-to-play progression and could take another step forward Wednesday. He's been on the shelf since May 10 due to an AC joint sprain in his left shoulder and may require a rehab assignment prior to being activated.
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