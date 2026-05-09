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Kerry Carpenter Injury: Exits game with shoulder injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Carpenter was removed from Saturday's game against the Royals due to a left shoulder injury, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Carpenter slammed his left shoulder against the outfield wall on a misplay while attempting to field the ball, which resulted in an inside-the-park home run for Bobby Witt in the first inning. Carpenter didn't immediately leave the game, but he was eventually pulled before the bottom of the third inning and was replaced by Wenceel Perez. The Tigers should have an update on Carpenter's injury once the veteran outfielder undergoes more tests on his shoulder.

Kerry Carpenter
Detroit Tigers
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