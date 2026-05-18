Kerry Carpenter Injury: Eyeing abbreviated stint on shelf

Carpenter (shoulder) has been doing light running and throwing since landing on the 10-day injured list and expects to resume swinging a bat this week, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Carpenter previously missed six weeks during the 2023 season after spraining the AC joint of his right shoulder, but he appears to be trending toward a much quicker return after suffering the same injury to his left shoulder May 9, when he slammed into the outfield wall in a game against the Royals. Once he completes a full hitting progression, Carpenter said that he expects to head out on a minor-league rehab assignment before coming off the IL.