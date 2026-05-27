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Kerry Carpenter Injury: Faces live pitching Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

Carpenter (shoulder) hit in a simulated game Wednesday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Carpenter took at-bats against fellow rehabber Justin Verlander (hip) in what was his first time facing live pitching since he went down with an AC joint sprain in his left shoulder in early May. A rehab assignment appears imminent for the 29-year-old Carpenter.

Kerry Carpenter
Detroit Tigers
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