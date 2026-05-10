Kerry Carpenter headshot

Kerry Carpenter Injury: Out Sunday, could be IL bound

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Carpenter (shoulder) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals.

Carpenter exited Saturday's 5-1 loss due to a left shoulder injury, which he sustained while attempting to flag down a Bobby Witt flyball that ultimately fell in for an inside-the-park home run. The Tigers are still evaluating Carpenter before deciding whether he'll require a stint on the 10-day injured list, but the team already has a contingency plan in place if the 28-year-old needs to be shut down. Per Chris McCosky of The Detroit News, the Tigers have added Triple-A Toledo utility man Gage Workman to their taxi squad and will formally activate him ahead of Tuesday's game against the Mets if Carpenter needs to go on the IL.

Kerry Carpenter
Detroit Tigers
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