Kerry Carpenter Injury: Out with AC joint sprain
The Tigers placed Carpenter on the 10-day injured list Sunday due to an AC joint sprain in his left shoulder.
The 29-year-old sustained the injury Saturday against the Royals on a collision with the outfield wall, and he'll be out for at least the next week and a half as a result. Gage Workman was called up from Triple-A Toledo to take Carpenter's place on Detroit's 26-man active roster.
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