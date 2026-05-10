Kerry Carpenter Injury: Out with AC joint sprain

The Tigers placed Carpenter on the 10-day injured list Sunday due to an AC joint sprain in his left shoulder.

The 29-year-old sustained the injury Saturday against the Royals on a collision with the outfield wall, and he'll be out for at least the next week and a half as a result. Gage Workman was called up from Triple-A Toledo to take Carpenter's place on Detroit's 26-man active roster.