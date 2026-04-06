Kerry Carpenter Injury: Out with stomach bug

Carpenter is not in the lineup Monday versus the Twins due to a stomach bug, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Carpenter popped his second home run of the season in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals, but he'll get some rest a day later as he battles a stomach illness. Consider him day-to-day for the time being. Matt Vierling and Zach McKinstry are in the corner outfield spots for the Tigers on Monday while Riley Greene gets a start at designated hitter.