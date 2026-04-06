Kerry Carpenter Injury: Out with stomach bug
Carpenter is not in the lineup Monday versus the Twins due to a stomach bug, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Carpenter popped his second home run of the season in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals, but he'll get some rest a day later as he battles a stomach illness. Consider him day-to-day for the time being. Matt Vierling and Zach McKinstry are in the corner outfield spots for the Tigers on Monday while Riley Greene gets a start at designated hitter.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kerry Carpenter See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target2 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 33 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends6 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 307 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target9 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kerry Carpenter See More