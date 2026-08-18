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Kerry Carpenter Injury: Rehab process on hold

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

Carpenter (foot) will pause his rehab program after suffering a setback, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Carpenter will have his foot partially immobilized for the next few days, by which time his rehab will resume based on his symptoms. The 28-year-old is recovering from plantar fasciitis in his right foot that caused him to go on the 10-day IL in late July. The Tigers should have a better idea of Carpenter's new return timeline once he's cleared to resume baseball activities.

Kerry Carpenter
Detroit Tigers
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