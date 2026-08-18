Kerry Carpenter Injury: Rehab process on hold
Carpenter (foot) will pause his rehab program after suffering a setback, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Carpenter will have his foot partially immobilized for the next few days, by which time his rehab will resume based on his symptoms. The 28-year-old is recovering from plantar fasciitis in his right foot that caused him to go on the 10-day IL in late July. The Tigers should have a better idea of Carpenter's new return timeline once he's cleared to resume baseball activities.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kerry Carpenter See More
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week2 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
Week 19 FAAB Results8 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target24 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, July 2326 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target31 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kerry Carpenter See More