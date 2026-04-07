Kerry Carpenter headshot

Kerry Carpenter Injury: Remaining on bench Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Carpenter (illness) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Twins.

The 29-year-old was held out of the lineup Monday due to a stomach bug and will sit Tuesday for a second consecutive game. Carpenter should continue to be considered day-to-day as he recovers from the ailment.

Kerry Carpenter
Detroit Tigers
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