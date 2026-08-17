Kerry Carpenter Injury: Sent to foot specialist

Tigers manager AJ Hinch said Monday that Carpenter has been sent to a foot specialist, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

The results of Carpenter's evaluation will come out Tuesday, but it's not a great sign as 28-year-old continues to rehab from right foot plantar fasciitis that landed him on the 10-day injured list in late July. In Carpenter's absence, the Tigers have rotated between Colt Keith, Dillon Dingler, Eduardo Valencia and Gleyber Torres at designated hitter.