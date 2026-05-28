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Kerry Carpenter Injury: Set to begin rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2026

Carpenter (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo on Friday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Working his way back from an AC joint sprain in his left shoulder, Carpenter faced Justin Verlander (hip) in a simulated game Wednesday and is now ready to test things out in an official game setting. He's been sidelined for less than three weeks, so Carpenter shouldn't require too many rehab at-bats before being reinstated to the Tigers' active roster.

Kerry Carpenter
Detroit Tigers
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