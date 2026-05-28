Kerry Carpenter Injury: Set to begin rehab assignment
Carpenter (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo on Friday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Working his way back from an AC joint sprain in his left shoulder, Carpenter faced Justin Verlander (hip) in a simulated game Wednesday and is now ready to test things out in an official game setting. He's been sidelined for less than three weeks, so Carpenter shouldn't require too many rehab at-bats before being reinstated to the Tigers' active roster.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kerry Carpenter See More
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Underperforming Hitters7 days ago
-
Top Prospects To Stash
Top Prospects to Stash with Promotions Picking Up16 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Multiple Pitching Aces Land on the IL17 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target26 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 226 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kerry Carpenter See More