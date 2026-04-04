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Kerry Carpenter News: Belts first homer in Saturday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Carpenter went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Saturday's 11-6 win over the Cardinals.

The 28-year-old slugger took Dustin May deep for a two-run shot in the first inning, helping to spark a 12-hit, four-homer barrage from the Tigers. It was Carpenter's first long ball of the season, and through eight games he's batting .172 (5-for-29) with four RBI and a 4:14 BB:K.

Kerry Carpenter
Detroit Tigers
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