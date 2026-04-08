Kerry Carpenter headshot

Kerry Carpenter News: Checking back into starting nine

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Carpenter (illness) will start in right field and bat cleanup in Wednesday's game against the Twins.

Though Carpenter remained out of the starting nine for a second straight day during Tuesday's 4-2 loss while he battled a stomach illness, he was able to come off the bench for a pinch-hitting appearance. Carpenter has now been deemed healthy enough to play a full nine-inning game, and the Tigers' decision to use him in the outfield rather than at designated hitter offers further evidence that he's close to 100 percent.

Kerry Carpenter
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kerry Carpenter See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kerry Carpenter See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 3
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 3
Author Image
Chris Morgan
5 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
8 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 30
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 30
Author Image
Chris Morgan
9 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
11 days ago