Kerry Carpenter News: Checking back into starting nine
Carpenter (illness) will start in right field and bat cleanup in Wednesday's game against the Twins.
Though Carpenter remained out of the starting nine for a second straight day during Tuesday's 4-2 loss while he battled a stomach illness, he was able to come off the bench for a pinch-hitting appearance. Carpenter has now been deemed healthy enough to play a full nine-inning game, and the Tigers' decision to use him in the outfield rather than at designated hitter offers further evidence that he's close to 100 percent.
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