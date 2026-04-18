Kerry Carpenter News: Collects two RBI vs. Boston
Carpenter went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and an additional RBI during the Tigers' 4-1 win over the Red Sox on Saturday.
Carpenter gave the Tigers their first run of the game after drawing a bases-loaded walk in the first frame before extending his team's lead to 2-0 with a solo homer off Brayan Bello in the fourth. It was Carpenter's fourth home run of the season and his second multi-hit game of the 2026 campaign. He has struggled at the plate to open the season, slashing .218/.318/.455 with 12 RBI and a 37.1 percent strikeout rate that ranks in the bottom-three percentile in the majors.
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