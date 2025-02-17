Kerry Carpenter News: Could face more lefties in 2025

The Tigers could be open to letting Carpenter face more left-handed pitchers in 2025, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Carpenter saw just 31 plate appearances against lefties last season and is only 24-for-119 (.202 average) in his MLB career versus southpaws. He has crushed righties to the tune of an .897 OPS the last three seasons, but the Tigers may decide to expand his role. Carpenter himself pointed to the success he had against lefties in the minors back in 2022, when he posted a .905 OPS against same-handed pitching. The 27-year-old is still likely to ride the bench often when southpaws start, though if he can prove capable of hitting them to some degree of success, his overall fantasy ceiling would increase because he would have more chances to produce counting statistics.