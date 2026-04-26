Kerry Carpenter News: Drives in two runs Sunday
Carpenter went 2-for-5 with a two-run double and a run scored during the Tigers' 8-3 win over the Reds on Sunday.
Carpenter opened Sunday's scoring with a two-run double in the first inning before coming home to score in the seventh on a sacrifice fly from Matt Vierling. Carpenter has logged at least one hit in four of his last five games, and over that span he has gone 5-for-16 (.313) with two home runs, five RBI and three runs scored.
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