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Kerry Carpenter News: Enters contest, goes deep in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 25, 2026 at 6:46am

Carpenter went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in Friday's 9-8 loss to the Reds.

Carpenter began this game on the bench, with Jahmai Jones getting the start to face Cincinnati lefty Andrew Abbott. The Tigers turned to Carpenter as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning, and he ultimately launched his sixth home run of the season in the eighth. The 28-year-old outfielder is once again providing good pop with an .821 OPS through 24 games, and he's currently on pace to surpass last year's career-high total of 26 home runs if he stays healthy.

Kerry Carpenter
Detroit Tigers
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