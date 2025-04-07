Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kerry Carpenter headshot

Kerry Carpenter News: Getting breather versus lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Carpenter is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Yankees.

Carpenter started against a lefty Sunday against the White Sox, and one of his three homers this season came off a southpaw. However, he will begin Monday's tilt against left-hander Carlos Rodon and the Yankees on the bench. Riley Greene and Manuel Margot are on the outfield corners and Justyn-Henry Malloy is at designated hitter in the series opener.

Kerry Carpenter
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now