Kerry Carpenter News: Goes deep in easy win

Carpenter went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 9-1 win over the Brewers.

Carpenter started despite Milwaukee rolling out lefty Tyler Alexander. The outfielder didn't record any hits against Alexander, but as soon as the Brewers turned to righty reliever Elvin Rodriguez, Carpenter struck with his fifth home run of the season in the fifth inning. He followed that up with a single in the seventh, again facing Rodriguez. Carpenter is having a good start to his year with an even .900 OPS through 16 games, and he should continue to pulverize right-handed pitching, though he often sits against tough southpaws.