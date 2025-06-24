Kerry Carpenter News: Goes deep in easy win
Carpenter went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 11-4 win over the Athletics.
Carpenter wasted no time recording his 14th home run of the season, going deep three batters into the contest. The outfielder had been mired in a slump before Tuesday, going 2-for-33 with 11 strikeouts in 11 games since a three-hit effort back on June 8. Carpenter will need to string together a few more good performances to truly put the slump behind him, but he has the talent to heat up quickly.
