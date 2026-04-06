Kerry Carpenter headshot

Kerry Carpenter News: Homers again Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Carpenter went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run and a walk in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Cardinals.

Carpenter stayed hot at the plate, launching his second home run of the season, a 425-foot two-run shot off Kyle Leahy to put Detroit on the board. After driving in just one run over his first seven games, the 28-year-old has now homered in back-to-back contests and has five RBI in those two games. Despite the recent surge, Carpenter is still slashing just .194/.297/.387 with a 5:15 BB:K, leaving room for improvement as the season progresses.

Kerry Carpenter
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kerry Carpenter See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kerry Carpenter See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
2 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 3
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 3
Author Image
Chris Morgan
3 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
6 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 30
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 30
Author Image
Chris Morgan
7 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
9 days ago