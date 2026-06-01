Kerry Carpenter News: Homers in three-hit game

Carpenter went 3-for-5 with a double, a solo home run and two total RBI in Monday's 10-9 win over the Rays.

Carpenter was one of four Detroit players to go deep in an offensive explosion Monday. The outfielder just returned from the injured list Sunday after missing about three weeks due to an AC joint sprain in his left shoulder, and the long ball was his first since April 24. Carpenter is still looking to hit his stride this year, and the injury certainly disrupted his momentum, but the 28-year-old is capable of heating up in a hurry.