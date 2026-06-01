Kerry Carpenter headshot

Kerry Carpenter News: Homers in three-hit game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2026

Carpenter went 3-for-5 with a double, a solo home run and two total RBI in Monday's 10-9 win over the Rays.

Carpenter was one of four Detroit players to go deep in an offensive explosion Monday. The outfielder just returned from the injured list Sunday after missing about three weeks due to an AC joint sprain in his left shoulder, and the long ball was his first since April 24. Carpenter is still looking to hit his stride this year, and the injury certainly disrupted his momentum, but the 28-year-old is capable of heating up in a hurry.

Kerry Carpenter
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kerry Carpenter See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kerry Carpenter See More
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
Yesterday
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
2 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Underperforming Hitters
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Underperforming Hitters
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
11 days ago
Top Prospects to Stash with Promotions Picking Up
MLB
Top Prospects to Stash with Promotions Picking Up
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
20 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Multiple Pitching Aces Land on the IL
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Multiple Pitching Aces Land on the IL
Author Image
Jeff Stotts
21 days ago