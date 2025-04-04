Fantasy Baseball
Kerry Carpenter headshot

Kerry Carpenter News: Homers twice in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2025 at 2:42pm

Carpenter went 2-for-5 with two solo home runs in Friday's 7-4 win against the White Sox.

Carpenter got the scoring started with a solo blast in the first inning and then followed it up with another in the fourth. According to Jason Beck of MLB.com, he is the first Tiger to homer twice in the team's home opener since Prince Fielder in 2013. The 27-year-old's second long ball notably came off a left-handed pitcher, as he entered Friday's contest with a .573 OPS in 138 career plate appearances against southpaws.

