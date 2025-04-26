Kerry Carpenter News: Idle in Game 2

Carpenter is not in the Tigers' starting lineup for second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Orioles.

Carpenter served as the designated hitter in Game 1 and went 0-for-4 with one walk and two strikeouts. With the Orioles sending southpaw Keegan Akin to the mound, Carpenter will begin Game 2 in the dugout while Gleyber Torres fills in as the DH and bats in the leadoff spot.