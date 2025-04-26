Fantasy Baseball
Kerry Carpenter headshot

Kerry Carpenter News: Idle in Game 2

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

Carpenter is not in the Tigers' starting lineup for second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Orioles.

Carpenter served as the designated hitter in Game 1 and went 0-for-4 with one walk and two strikeouts. With the Orioles sending southpaw Keegan Akin to the mound, Carpenter will begin Game 2 in the dugout while Gleyber Torres fills in as the DH and bats in the leadoff spot.

