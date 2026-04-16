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Kerry Carpenter News: Idle versus lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Carpenter is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Royals.

Detroit didn't face a left-handed starting pitcher through its first 16 games of the season, but the Tigers have now taken on a pair of southpaws (Cole Ragans and Kris Bubic) in their three-game series with the Royals. Carpenter has found himself on the bench for both contests and looks like he could be in line for a strong-side platoon role while the Tigers have all their key bats available, save for Parker Meadows (arm). Wenceel Perez will join the starting nine in place of Carpenter, manning right field and batting eighth.

Kerry Carpenter
Detroit Tigers
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